Mets Morning News: McNeil looking forward to playing behind new pitching staff

Meet the Mets

“I think our pitching staff may’ve gotten even better. I’m looking forward to playing behind them, and having other new teammates as well,” Jeff McNeil said on a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio.

Trent McMaster announced on his Twitter that he has been hired as a Performance Coach with the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Marlins are reportedly close to a deal with Yuli Gurriel.

Spencer Strider has changed his jersey number to 99 and his warmup music to “Wild Thing.”

Around Major League Baseball

Will Leitch of MLB.com gave his take on what player’s jersey on each team is the coolest.

The Brewers mourned the passing of former third baseman and general manager Sal Bando, who passed away at the age of 78.

“Humpty Dumpty got put back together,” Chris Sale joked, declaring himself good to go in 2023.

Matt Martell of Sports Illustrated took a look at using gradual peak to evaluate Hall of Fame candidates.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded for Bernard Gilkey on this date in 1996.