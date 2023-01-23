From Complex To Queens, Episode 206: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part III)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The National Association of Base Ball Players met on this date in 1857 to amend the Knickerbocker rules in what was, in effect, the very first baseball winter meetings, so Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss which rules they’d like to bring back in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, they answer a listener e-mail.

Following that, the team has some final comments about the July 15 international free agent signings.

Finally, the guys continue reviewing the 2023 Mets Top Prospects list, sharing opinions and insight on Joel Diaz, Jacob Reimer, Stanley Consuegra, Mike Vasil, and Calvin Ziegler.

