Mets Morning News: Projection

Meet the Mets

Ahead of Tuesday’s Hall of Fame announcement, Bob Nightengale makes his case for undefeated Mets manager Carlos Beltran to have his name called.

MLB’s latest projection has Pete Alonso taking the crown as the National League home run king.

In MLB dot com’s rankings of history’s best batflips, the Mets hold three of the top ten spots on the list.

Around the National League East

With Miguel Rojas and Pablo Lopez both leaving town at almost the same exact time, there will be a lot of player-shaped holes in the hearts of Marlin fans.

A new season is a great excuse to imagine players coming off of down and injured years like Ronald Acuña Jr. to make their bounce-backs.

Speaking of Acuña, the centerfielder will continue to see offseason action as he is expected to play in the Venezuelan Winter League Championship Series.

Around Major League Baseball

Please enjoy the story of the Yonkers Hoot Owls, the worst baseball team to ever exist.

The first timers on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot include a guy named after a street, a guy who insists every other John on earth spells his name wrong, and R.A. Dickey.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1975, Ralph Kiner was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.