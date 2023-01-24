Mets Morning News: Hall of Fame voting reveal coming today

Meet the Mets

Despite missing out on Carlos Correa, the Mets believe they’ll be fine.

Danny Abriano discussed how he thinks the Mets should handle their third base situation next season

Steve Cohen is inviting Queens residents back to Citi Field on January 29 to discuss the future of the area around the stadium.

Cohen has a lot to smile about, as his hedge fund (Point72) earned $2.4 billion in profits last year.

Joel Sherman shared his reasoning for voting for Carlos Beltran on his Hall of Fame ballot. The former Mets star and almost-manager is unlikely to get in, based on early returns on the ballots.

Bretty Baty ranked second on Jonathan Mayo’s list of top ten third base prospects.

Bill Hadson wrote about Jon Matlack, who was an integral part of the 1970s Mets’ rotation.

Around the National League East

Ken Rosenthal revealed that Jazz Chisholm suggested his move to center field for the Marlins.

Ex-Marlins GM Michael Hill has pulled his name from consideration for the GM job for the Astros.

Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the Cardinals.

Around Major League Baseball

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell revealed their hypothetical Baseball Hall of Fame ballots.

Paul Sullivan wrote about how another Baseball Hall of Fame vote means another day of debating whether cheaters deserve to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Angels owner Arte Moreno has pulled an about face and will no longer explore the possibility of selling his ballclub. He will stay the team’s owner in 2023 and beyond.

The Twins acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Royals in exchange for left-hander Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz.

The Padres officially signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal.

Trey Mancini had his introductory Cubs news conference.

MLB Trade Rumors chatted with knuckleballer Mickey Jannis, and now you can read the full transcript.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday to one of the newest Mets, José Quintana!