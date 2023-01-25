Mets Morning News: Hall of Fame results revealed, no Mets heading to Cooperstown

Meet the Mets

No former Mets were elected to the Hall of Fame, with Billy Wagner coming the closest at 68.1%.

Carlos Beltran received just 46% of votes and has become baseball’s latest scapegoat, which is a problem writes Laura Albanese.

R.A. Dickey was one of many players who fell off the ballot.

The Mets made the Tommy Pham signing official on Tuesday, with GM Billy Eppler saying Pham adds another versatile right-handed bat to the lineup.

Keith Raad is set to become Howie Rose’s new partner in the Mets’ radio booth.

Around the National League East

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman addressed rumors he is looking to sell the team, stating the Marlins will not be for sale in his lifetime.

Andruw Jones was able to gain ground but once again fell short of making it to the Hall of Fame.

Around Major League Baseball

Scott Rolen was the only player elected to the Class of 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame.

Todd Helton just missed the 75% threshold needed for the Hall, falling 11 votes short.

You can view the entire voting results here.

The Red Sox DFA’d Matt Barnes and traded for Adalberto Mondesi from the Royals.

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by MLB following domestic violence allegations.

Jesus Aguilar and the A’s agreed to a one-year deal.

This Date in Mets History

Shea Stadium organist Jane Jarvis passed away on this date in 2010.