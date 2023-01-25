Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin the show with a Carlos Correa debrief in light of the information we have learned from the USA Today interview with Scott Boras.

We also discuss the Tommy Pham signing, the Tomás Nido contract extension, and the state of the Mets’ bench and whether Francisco Álvarez factors into the team’s plans for 2023.

In our baseball segment this week, we talk about Hall of Fame voting, tell three recent stories of owners doing or saying silly things, and discuss the disturbing allegations of domestic violence and child abuse against White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who is under MLB investigation.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

