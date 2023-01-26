Mets Morning News: Five to the Hall?

Meet the Mets

No Mets got selected for the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class but both David Wright and Jose Reyes will be on the ballot next year.

Jeff Kent is no longer eligible to be inducted into Cooperstown and he is not happy with the voting process.

Francisco Álvarez is certainly an exciting player but questions remain about how the Mets will handle their top prospect this season.

Álvarez and Brett Baty are the crown jewels of the Mets farm system but how is the farm system shaping up overall?

Steve Cohen reportedly is already gearing up to pursue Shohei Ohtani next season.

Around the National League East

No Braves made it to Cooperstown this year but there are some overlooked Braves of the past who deserve a second look.

Scott Rolen may have started out as a Phillie but it was the Cardinals who got the most out of him.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros are still without a GM but they have not reached out to the Brewers for permission to interview David Stearns.

Who are the top major league prospects at each position?

The Rays signed left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension worth $31 million.

There could be quite a few stars on the market next year if they all exercise their opt-out clauses.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 151 of A Pod of Their Own the Tommy Pham signing and the latest incident of domestic violence in the sport were discussed.

Mark Vientos came in at number eight on Steve Sypa’s top prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005 the Mets acquired Doug Mientkiewicz from Boston.