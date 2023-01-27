Mets Morning News: Senga won’t pitch in WBC, Marte’s Opening Day status to be determined

Meet the Mets

Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets and current Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy, is being considered for the number three role in the Mets’ radio booth.

The Mets will try to determine whether or not Starling Marte will be ready by Opening Day in early February as the outfielder works his way back from core surgery in the offseason.

Kodai Senga will not participate in the World Baseball Classic as he prepares for his first season with the Mets in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets have reportedly signed Michael Pérez, who made sixteen plate appearances for them last year, to a minor league deal.

Will Sammon looks at projections for the 2023 season for some of the Mets’ top players.

MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 100 prospects includes four Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros hired Dana Brown as their new general manager.

Japan’s World Baseball Classic roster has been announced.

The Orioles agreed to a deal with Austin Voth, avoiding arbitration in the process. They also traded for pitcher Cole Irvin, who had a 3.98 ERA in 181.0 innings with the A’s last year.

Joey Votto is the model Hall of Fame player for the future of the Hall, writes Bradford Doolittle.

Jon Heyman writes about two significant issues facing the Yankees this season and, in a separate piece, that the odds of Shohei Ohtani staying with the Angels are lower now that Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the team. He also points out that there are good players left on the free agent market.

Former Mets pitcher Robert Stock has signed a minor league deal with the Brewers.

The company that manages a whole bunch of regional sports networks that serve as outlets for Major League Baseball teams is headed for bankruptcy.

This Date in Mets History

January 27 has been a relatively quiet day in Mets history, but there are some relevant birthdays and relief pitcher transactions from this date in years past.