Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil will be sticking around in New York for a while, as the reigning National League batting champ has agreed to a four-year extension with an option for a fifth year.

John Harper explored what the McNeil extension might portend for the Mets’ chances of extending Pete Alonso.

What Mets players have a chance at eventually making the Hall of Fame?

Around the National League East

Brian Snitker has been awarded a contract extension that will keep him in the Braves’ dugout through the 2025 season.

Scott Kingery is hoping to get one last chance to secure an important role on the Phillies’ roster.

Fish Stripes wrote about how the McNeil extension may provide a framework for a potential Luis Arráez extension.

The Nationals inked Alex Colome to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus took a look at some of the most interesting players in the AL East.

The Rays have awarded reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million extension.

John Angelos has continued to avoid providing full transparency into the finances of the Orioles.

The Rangers invited a number of players to spring training—including former Met Travis Jankowski.

Cole Hamels threw a bullpen session for teams today as he still looks to make a major league comeback.

MLB.com looked at some of the top number one overall prospects of the past several years.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The minor league squad’s prospect rankings continued with 2022 draftee Blade Tidwell coming in at number six.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets drafted Ken Singleton—whom they would later trade in a deal for franchise icon Rusty Staub—on this date in 1967.