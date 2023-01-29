Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

Meet the Mets

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York.

The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

At the 98th annual BBWAA New York chapter Awards dinner, Edwin Díaz was honored with the Good Guy Award. And Sarah Langs received the Casey Stengel ‘You Could Look It Up’ Award.

Around the National League East

The Braves believe that while he will be missed, they are going to be just fine without Dansby Swanson.

Nike’s new jersey rule, which limits each team’s number of jerseys to four (plus a City Connect jersey) will almost certainly affect the Phillies, who currently have five different jerseys in their rotation.

Fish Stripes published a roundup of all of the 2023 non-roster invitees for the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

For Rockies fans at the annual Northern Colorado Friends of Baseball breakfast, Dick Monfort had a rather muted prediction for the team’s 2023 performance: “We have a lot of talent, a lot of good things are going to happen, and I think they are going to start happening this year, and I think we can play .500 ball.” Monfort went on to praise the Rockies’ farm system and regarding the pressure to spend in order to compete in the NL West with rivals like the Dodgers and Padres, he said, “What the Padres are doing, I don’t 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We’ll see how it works out. I look at the Padres and they have a really talented team, but they have some holes, too. They’ve got three, maybe four starting pitchers, and then they’re sort of like us.”

While a lot is being made of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks both being penciled in as starters for the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post argues the bigger issue with the Yankees is their starting pitching depth.

MLB Pipeline’s prospect experts sat down with MLB.com editor Alyson Footer to discuss Gunnar Henderson and what makes him the top prospect in baseball.

Diamond Sports Group, which owns Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), is spiraling towards bankruptcy—which potentially affects the broadcasting rights of up to 16 MLB clubs. Daniel Epstein of Baseball Prospectus writes about broadcasting companies like Sinclair (which purchased Diamond Sports Group) prioritizing buybacks over baseball and how that hurts fans.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1989, the so-called game-winning run batted in (GWRBI) was discontinued as an official statistic, making Keith Hernandez the permanent king of the defunct statistic.