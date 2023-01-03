Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: CF Simon Juan (24)

Name: Simon Juan

Position: CF

Born: 7/13/2005

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 195 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R

Acquired: IFA, January 15, 2022 (Santiago, Dominican Republic)

2022 Stats: 53 G, 201 AB, .219/.310/.323, 44 H, 9 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 20 BB, 54 K, 16/17 SB, .287 BABIP (Foreign Rookie)

Dominican outfielder Simon Juan initially had an unofficial agreement to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, but after the organizational shake up following the firing of Billy Epler at the end of 2020, the deal with the 15-year-old was voided by Los Angeles. The Mets made an offer to the 16-year-old that he and his family found acceptable, and Juan instead signed with the Mets for $1.9 million on January 15, 2022. He made his professional debut with the DSL Mets later in the year and hit .219/.310/.323 in 53 games with 2 home runs, 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts, and 20 walks to 54 strikeouts.

Juan stands square at the plate, holding his hands high and wrapping his bat behind his head. At times, he swings with a toe tap/slight leg kick while at other times, he swings with a much more exaggerated leg kick, but regardless of his load, he has a long-levered right-handed swing that will make him susceptible to strikeouts but allows him to tap into his natural strength. He has logged multiple hits with registered exit velocities near or exceeding 100 MPH. At 6’2”, 195-pounds, Juan is thick around the torso unlikely to add too much more muscle mass.

Juan already shows the ability to integrate his above-average speed into his offensive game, stretching hits, taking extra bases on the basepaths, and stealing bases, and should be able to integrate into his defensive ability as well. He has enough range to play center field in the present, and if he slows down as he ages, he has an above-average arm that fits in right field.

Steve Says:

The Angels’ loss was the Mets’ gain. Billy Eppler, Eric Chavez, and their people must really have liked what they saw from Juan to sign him not once, but twice. He is essentially a lottery ticket at this point in his career, but you can’t win if you don’t play.

Lukas Says:

There’s not of new information on Juan to share here. He was pretty underwhelming statistically in the DSL, not that stats in that context mean a whole lot. There’s also not been a ton of buzz on him from the people who typically report on interesting guys at this level. Juan remains a high-dollar wildcard who could be something, nothing, or anywhere in-between.

Ken Says:

The team’s top international signing from the 2022 IFA signing period, Simon spent all of this past season in the Dominican Summer League. While his performance statistically left something to be desired, DSL stats are more or less meaningless, and Juan is still extremely young and raw as a prospect. We will know more about him as a prospect next season, when the Mets will presumably push him stateside, much as they did with top IFA signings in the recent past after their first taste of professional ball after signing.

