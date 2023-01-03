Mets Morning News: The Correa posting will continue until morale improves

Meet the Mets

With the holidays in the rearview, talks between the Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp are expect to pick up again soon.

Anthony DiComo caught you up on where things stand with Correa.

Under the assumption that the Correa signing doesn’t fall through, the Mets came in second in MLB’s first Power Rankings of 2023.

Eric Hinske is expected to become the Mets’ Assistant Hitting Coach.

Gary Cohen lost his mom yesterday. Our condolences to him and his family during this difficult time.

Around the National League East

Barry Jackson and Craig Mish looked at what the Marlins tried this offseason, as well as a potential trade partner for Miami.

The Marlins discussed a potential trade with the Red Sox that would have landed them Boston’s 2nd and 25th ranked prospects.

The Nationals inked Michael Chavis to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Steve Cishek, who debuted with the Florida Marlins in 2010 and played for the Nationals last year, announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons.

Around Major League Baseball

The NHL’s annual Winter Classic was held at Fenway Park yesterday, and both the Bruins and the Penguins dressed the part. Boston beat Pittsburgh 2-1 thanks to two third-period goals from Jake DeBrusk, for those who are interested.

Tom Verducci made 15 predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

Similarly, Anthony Castrovince shared seven early predictions for 2023.

The Tigers pursued Jean Segura before he ended up with the Marlins.

The Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO will post Lee Jung-hoo at the end of the 2023 season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 203 of From Complex to Queens is here for your listening pleasure.

Third Baseman William Lugo came in at Number 25 on Amazin’ Avenue’s list of Top 25 Mets Prospects.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets released Bobby Bonilla on this date in 2000.