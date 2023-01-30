From Complex To Queens, Episode 207: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part IV)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Brazil celebrates Dia Da Saudade on January 30, so in keeping with the spirit of the day, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss what eras of Mets baseball they are most wistful for in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, the guys continue reviewing the 2023 Mets Top Prospects list, sharing opinions and insight on Dominic Hamel, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, Alex Ramirez, and Blade Tidwell.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!