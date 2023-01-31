Mets Morning News: Port St. Lucie, here we come!

Meet the Mets

The Mets loaded up their trucks and sent them on their merry way to Florida. Mets’ Pitchers and Catchers report in 16 days, for those keeping score at home.

It’s never too early to think about next offseason, and you can expect New York to be in the thick of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes if Steve Cohen has something to say about it.

Jacob deGrom recently told Buck Showalter that there is a ‘real’ reason why he left the Mets.

With David Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Joey Lucchesi, Thomas Harrigan believes the Mets have the best starting pitching depth in baseball.

Jarrett Seidler explored the Jeff McNeil extension.

Ex-Met Darren O’day announced his retirement.

Will Sammon shared some notes around the club in his Mets Notebook.

Ronny Mauricio decided to pay a young fan a special surprise visit.

Around the National League East

Jazz Chisholm will grace the cover of MLB The Show 23.

The Marlins officially traded Richard Bleier to the Red Sox for Matt Barnes.

The Phillies designated Sam Coonrod for assignment to complete the Josh Harrison signing.

Jake Alu had a breakout year in the Nationals’ minor league system, but can he keep it up

Around Major League Baseball

Keith Law revealed his Top Prospects for 2023.

Sarah Langs identified some players who could produce a 40-40 season in 2023.

Mike Petriello examined the impact of the Tigers bringing in the fences at Comerica Park.

Zack Greinke is back with the Royals on a one-year deal.

The Reds have inked Chad Pinder.

Brad Wilkerson has been named Assistant Hitting Coach of the Yankees.

The Guardians announced the passing of long-time fan and stadium staple John Adams, who has been banging the drum at their home games for almost half a century.

This Date in Mets History

Ralph Kiner signed on to broadcast Mets games alongside Bob Murphy and Lindsay Nelson on this date in 1962, thus beginning his road towards becoming a beloved icon in the franchise’s history.