Mets Morning News: I Love New York

Meet the Mets

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.

The Mets signed T.J. McFarland to a minor league deal.

Around the National League East

Dominic Smith is staying in the NL East after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nationals.

The Good Phight wonders if the Phillies can repeat their success this season without Bryce Harper.

Batter Power looks at what options the Braves have at shortstop with the departure of Dansby Swanson.

Around Major League Baseball

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal worth more than $17 million to avoid arbitration.

Eric Hosmer and the Cubs are close to a deal reports Jon Heyman.

The Yankees announced Brian Sabean has been appointed Executive Advisor to GM Brian Cashman.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Simon Juan came in at number 24 on Amazin’ Avenue’s Top 25 Mets prospects of 2023.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, Darryl Strawberry received just six votes in his only year on the Hall of Fame ballot.