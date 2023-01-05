Mets Morning News: Waiting is the hardest part

Meet the Mets

Ever since news of the Carlos Correa signing broke there have been few updates since then so everyone just has to wait and see what finally happens.

Despite the slow progress a deal should get done soon between the two sides.

Wayne Randazzo said goodbye to Mets fans as he heads to Los Angeles to be the voice of the Angels.

Steve Cohen is inviting the community to share their vision for developing the area around Citi Field.

Jay Horwitz wrote about his 43 years with the organization.

Around the National League East

The Braves have an opening in left field but have several options to fill it.

The Marlins designated infielder Charles Leblanc for assignment to make room on the roster for Jean Segura.

Despite signing Craig Kimbrel, the Phillies will most likely not name an official closer and instead play match-ups as the season goes on.

Old friend Dominic Smith if officially a Washington National and is looking forward to a fresh start in a new organization.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox are reportedly in an agreement with Rafael Devers on an 11-year deal worth $331 million.

The Brewers are bringing back Wade Miley on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is signing a one-year deal with the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks re-signed Zach Davies for one year.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa continued to count down the top twenty-five prospects in the organization with Eric Orze coming in at number twenty-three.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, the great Tug McGraw passed away after battling a brain tumor.