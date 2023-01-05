Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 121: Correa Madness and the Music of 2022

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

When we last spoke, the Mets had just signed Carlos Correa. Except...that still isn’t official. Brian and Chris dig into the latest on Correa and the Mets’ relative silence elsewhere since before the holidays.

And then, as is annual tradition, Chris and Brian highlight five of their favorite records from 2022. If you want to sample those releases, there’s an embedded playlist below.

Chris’s Music Picks:

Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Ice, Death, Planet, Lungs, Mushroom, and Lava

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Night Gnomes

Kikagaku Moyo - Kumoyo Island

Ty Segall - Hello, Hi

Brian’s Music Picks:

The Bad Plus - The Bad Plus

PLOSIVS - PLOSIVS

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom - Reset

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tony Molina - In the Fade

