Mets Morning News: Correa, Mets still haven’t finalized a deal

Meet the Mets

Whether or not Carlos Correa will ever officially join the Mets remains to be seen, but The Athletic did a mailbag about the ongoing discussions between the player and team.

Jon Heyman reported that Correa has been in touch with at least one other team recently as a deal with the Mets hasn’t yet been worked out. Earlier in the day yesterday, he wrote that the two sides were continuing to work toward a deal.

Andy Martino tweeted that he’s hearing a resolution to the Correa situation could come soon and that a lot of the discussions that have been taking place have involved lawyers.

Omar Minaya, who had returned to the Mets’ front office in 2017 as an assistant to Sandy Alderson and then was moved into a community relations role following Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team, has joined the Yankees as a senior advisor.

Speaking of connections between the Mets and Yankees, Mets pitcher Kodai Senga recently had dinner with former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka.

Jay Jaffe wrote at length about R.A. Dickey through the lens of JAWS.

If you’d like to read all about Ken Rosenthal’s decision not to vote for former Mets star Carlos Beltrán for the Hall of Fame, you can.

Around the National League East

The Marlins checked in with the Mets about trading for infielder Eduardo Escobar earlier this offseason.

Around Major League Baseball

After spending the last couple of seasons pitching in Korea, Mets legend Wilmer Font landed a minor league deal with the Padres.

The Twins inked catcher Tony Wolters to a minor league deal.

Hannah Keyser writes that robot umpires would eliminate the value of pitch framing right when teams and catchers had learned how best to do it.

Mark Feinsand looked at the best players at each position whose names are likely to be mentioned in trade rumors between now and the mid-season deadline.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We dropped Episode 121 of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show) and hit number twenty-three in our countdown of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects for this year.