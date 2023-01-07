Meet the Mets

The Mets still do not have a completed deal with Carlos Correa, and Andy Martino reports that the team is now at least considering the possibility of walking away.

Jon Heyman listed the Mets as one of the major winners of the MLB offseason (though they should probably make sure that Correa does sign to maintain their spot on the top of that list.

There were reports that Starling Marte would be bowing out of playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, but the outfielder took to Instagram to deny that this was the case.

Around the National League East

The Phillies added some pitching depth by signing right-hander Jon Duplantier to a minor league deal.

The Braves made their own pitching depth signing, adding right-hander Yacksel Rios on a minor league deal.

The Nationals have added a large number of former first-round picks this offseason.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers officially decided to cut ties with Trevor Bauer, which—barring an unlikely trade—will make him a free agent.

It’s been an uncharacteristically low-spending winter for the Dodgers, but they may make up for it next year by making a strong pursuit for Shohei Ohtani.

The Yankees may be interested in pursuing a trade with the Pirates for Bryan Reynolds.

A man was charged with burglarizing the home clubhouse at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Padres have signed right-hander Brent Honeywell and outfielder Adam Engel to major league deals.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver was voted into the Hall of Fame on this date in 1992.