Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”

Meet the Mets

“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday.

William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Adam Ottavino—cleared waivers yesterday and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.

The New York Baseball Writers’ dinner is three weeks and several prominent Mets figures will be in attendance.

Former Met Ron Hunt’s family has posted a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Hunt’s treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.

Around the National League East

The Phillies traded utilityman Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for lefty reliever Gregory Soto and utilityman Kody Clemens.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers have cut ties with Trevor Bauer; another team may take a chance on him. But, they shouldn’t, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday.

As the Mets work to finalize things with Correa, it is notable that the Yankees have not gone after Correa—or any of the other major shortstop free agents—in the past couple of offseasons, as they stake their hopes in Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Ben Clemens of FanGraphs notes that the 2022-2023 offseason has been historically front-loaded; most of the top free agents are already off the table and that is different from most past offseasons.

Will Leitch of MLB.com names one player each team should extend. Unsurprisingly, for the Mets that player is Pete Alonso.

The Mariners signed A.J. Pollock to a one-year, $7 million deal.

This Date in Mets History

Gary Carter was elected to the Hall of Fame on this date in 2003.