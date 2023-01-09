From Complex To Queens, Episode 204: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part I)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

It’s Elvis Presey’s birthday, so Steve, Lukas, Ken and Thomas discuss different kings in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they discuss some recent news regarding two international players who one day might become Mets.

Following that, the guys review the 2023 Mets Top Prospect list, sharing opinions and insight on William Lugo, Simon Juan, Eric Orze, Willy Fañas, and Junior Santos.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!