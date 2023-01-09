Mets Morning News: Agonizing

Meet the Mets

Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped.

As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.

Around the National League East

While the Correa saga enters what seems to be its 500th day, it makes a good case for the superiority of the Braves’ quiet pursuit of trades and free agents.

Around Major League Baseball

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he will begin treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma today.

The best remaining free agents at each position include the names of some old friends and some newer enemies.

Former Braves reliever Luke Jackson is rumored to be in deep discussions with the Giants.

With the Nationals and Angels potentially up for sale, the Diamondbacks are considering putting a minority share of the team up for bidding.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, the Mets and Carlos Beltran agreed to a 7-year contract for $119M.