Mets sign Tim Locastro

While there is still no news on the Carlos Correa situation, the Mets did sign a player today, inking Tim Locastro to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to multiple sources. Locastro, a veteran of three MLB teams, was most recently a member of the New York Yankees, with whom he appeared on both the Division Series and Championship Series postseason rosters.

Locastro, 30, is one of the fastest players in baseball, who has a 39 to five stolen bases to caught stealings ratio for his career and is in the 99th speed percentile of sprint speed. He can also play all three outfield positions, playing primarily center field over his career, even though he was used in only nine games there by the Yankees in 2022.

As outlined in our ‘Lets find the Mets a fourth outfielder’ piece from last month, Locastro seems like a good fit on a roster that doesn’t have a lot of bench speed, especially when considering their primary designated hitter, Daniel Vogelbach, is not exactly nimble on the basepads and is coming off a hamstring injury.

With spring training just five weeks away, expect to see more of these signings from the Mets over the coming weeks.