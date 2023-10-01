Mets Morning News: Mets sweep doubleheader heading into final game of 2023

Meet the Mets

The Mets swept a doubleheader from the Phillies, winning the first game 4-3 buoyed by an excellent outing from Tylor Megill. Francisco Alvarez was the star in Game 2, going deep twice including a grand slam in the Mets’ 11-4 victory in that contest.

If you’re paying attention to the Mets’ potential draft position: the Mets will officially not have one of the six worst records in the major leagues, lowering the chance that they get a protected pick for next year.

Part of why Tylor Megill was so effective yesterday is because he has begun to utilize a splitter using the ghost fork grip he learned from Kodai Senga. He has dubbed his version the “American Spork.”

Brandon Nimmo’s MRI revealed no rotator cuff damage in his shoulder. The injury will cost him the final weekend of the season, but he should be fine in 10-14 days. He was placed on the IL yesterday and catcher Michael Pérez was called up from Triple-A.

The Marlins clinched a playoff berth yesterday, making a potential continuation of Thursday’s suspended game against the Mets mostly moot except for seeding purposes.

Around the National League East

The Marlins clinched a playoff berth with their 7-3 victory over the Pirates.

The Braves defeated the Nationals 5-3. In the process, Spencer Strider broke the Braves’ modern era single-season franchise record in strikeouts and recorded his 20th win. Ronald Acuña Jr. also set the franchise’s modern era stolen base record.

Around Major League Baseball

The National League playoff picture was finalized yesterday. The following teams are in: Braves, Dodgers, Brewers, Phillies, Marlins, and Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, in the American League, the American League West will be decided tomorrow, but the Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays, Twins, Rangers, and Astros are all in the postseason.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery, costing him the postseason this year and likely all of 2024.

Carlos Rodón apologized to Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake for turning his back on the mound last night during his rough performance.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com wrote about which teams have the most at stake this October.

This Date in Mets History

The 1973 Mets clinched on this date 50 years ago.