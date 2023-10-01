Francisco Alvarez goes deep twice as Mets sweep doubleheader with Phillies

Francisco Alvarez hit two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, as the Mets blew out the Phillies and won 11-4 in the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday. Having beaten the Phillies earlier in the day, that gave the Mets a relatively rare doubleheader sweep.

Brett Baty drove in the Mets’ first run of the night on a single in the first that scored Francisco Lindor. Alvarez’s first home run was a two-run shot that came in the bottom of the second. Ronny Mauricio smoked a double that drove in the team’s fourth run in the bottom of the third, and Alvarez hit the aforementioned grand slam later in that inning.

With the Mets up 8-0, the Phillies didn’t exactly make things interesting in the fourth inning, but they did cut the Mets’ lead in half by getting four runs off the otherwise effective José Quintana. But a two-run home run from Francisco Lindor in the bottom of that inning gave the Mets an immediate cushion. And Tim Locastro tacked on the team’s eleventh and final run on a single in the bottom of the fifth.

Quintana only threw four innings, struck out five, and gave up those four runs—three of them earned—on seven hits. He finishes his first season with the Mets with a 3.57 ERA and figures to be an integral part of the team’s rotation heading into the 2024 season.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

The Good Phight

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Alvarez, +23.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: none

Mets pitchers: +9.9% WPA

Mets hitters: +40.1% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run in the second, +15.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Kyle Schwarber hits a three-run home run in the fourth, -5.5% WPA