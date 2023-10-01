Smell ya later, 2023 Mets

The final game of the Mets’ season, Buck Showlater’s Mets career, and the pre-David Stearns era happened today at Citi Field, where the Mets were not able to complete the sweep of the playoff-bound Phillies, losing 9-1.

The scoring got started in the top of the third inning, when Bryson Stott singled home Garrett Stubbs, who had walked and stolen second before being driven in. The Mets answered instantly with a Tim Locastro solo home run to knot the game at 1-1.

Jose Butto continued his second half of surprisingly cromulent baseball by allowing just one other run, a solo home run by Alec Bohm in the sixth. Overall, Butto gave up five hits, walked two, and struck out four over six innings.

Matt Strahm was the opener for the Phillies, throwing a perfect first inning before turning over the game to Nick Nelson.

Denyi Reyes entered the game in the seventh, and gave up an additional run when Brandon Marsh knocked in a run in the eighth. The runs continued against Reyes when a Johan Rojas tripled in Jake Cave with the Phillies’ fourth run. Stubbs then drove in Rojas, and after Anthony Kay joined the party for the Mets, a Bohm long fly out added another. Marsh then hit a three-run jack, and the game just kept getting sadder. 9-1 was the final score, but it felt like 90-1.

The Mets do not seem like they have to play four outs against the Marlins tomorrow, so this is the end of the road for the 2023 season. We thank you for following along with us at Amazin’ Avenue and, fear not, we’ll be here with you for all the off-season news.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

The Good Phight

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Fittingly, none

Big Mets loser: Brett Baty, -15.0% WPA

Mets pitchers: -8.6% WPA

Mets hitters: -41.3% WP

Teh aw3s0mest play: Tim Locastro’s home run, +13.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Alec Bohm’s solo homer, -17.2% WPA