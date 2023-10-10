Mets Morning News: Phillies fall apart late, Dodgers on the brink of elimination

Meet the Mets

Abbey Mastracco looked at some GM candidates for the Mets.

A veteran MLB Insider offered a bold prediction for the team’s offseason.

Anthony DiComo listed the top five moments in Citi Field history.

Dom Hamel was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Douglas Orellana was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Around the National League East

The Phillies held a 4-0 lead, and ex-Met Zack Wheeler carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. It wasn’t enough, as they lost 5-4 to the Braves.

Despite the loss, Wheeler was terrific, matching Philadelphia’s postseason record with his ten strikeouts.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez will have some new faces on his staff, as Bench coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Gary Disarcina and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler will not have their contracts renewed. Eric Young Jr. will also not be back for Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

The Diamondbacks took down the Dodgers 4-2 to push Los Angeles to the brink of elimination.

Ken Rosenthal doesn’t see any easy solutions if these Division Series lead to more upsets.

The Astros were off yesterday, but they weren’t quiet, as they fired assistant general manager Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum.

Pablo López could have been a doctor, but he had to settle for being a star pitcher instead.

The Red Sox have axed their pitching coach.

Félix Bautista had successful Tommy John Surgery.

21-year-old Evan Carter is stealing the show for the Rangers.

Should Texas topple the Orioles, you shouldn’t call it an upset, argues Mike Petriello.

Buster Olney wrote about Los Angeles’ pitching blueprint not changing despite Clayton Kershaw’s game 1 performance.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 245 of From Complex to Queens focuses on the best minor league hitter in the team’s farm system during the past season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, the Mets bested the Reds 7-2 to punch their ticket to the World Series for the second time in four years.