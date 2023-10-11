Mets Morning News: Rangers advance, pivotal NL East battle later today

Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo looks at six Mets’ prospects with promise in his end-of-season report.

Will Sammon spoke with major league scouts about Pete Alonso’s future and what his aging curve looks like.

Yoshinobu Yammamoto won his third straight triple crown in Japan. We’re putting this news under Meet the Mets for no particular reason.

AD

Around the National League East

Game 3 later today in Philadelphia will be a battle between the Phillies’ home-field advantage and the Braves’ newfound momentum.

AD

Around Major League Baseball

For the first time since 2011, the Rangers are in the ALCS after sweeping the Orioles.

The Astros are a win away from making their seventh straight ALCS after a home run barrage against the Twins.

The Dodgers will look to flip the script today against the Diamondbacks and save their season.

Historically, layoffs have not been a hindrance to playoff teams.

The Brewers are not putting a timeline on Craig Counsell for when he needs to decide if he’d like to return to Milwaukee to manage the team.

Rintaro Sasaki is skipping the NPB draft and coming to the US as a college prospect in an unprecedented move.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played their first ever World Series game on this date in 1969.