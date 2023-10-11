Flushing is Burning, Episode 24: The Mets will never be normal

Grace anticipated a light week of Mets news, but she forgot that the Mets have always been deranged. There’s a “leak” (wonder who from) about infighting between Buck Showalter and Eppler, Eppler’s bizarre resignation and investigation, and even some Pete Alonso rumors!

Then, after the first full week of the playoffs, Grace has some thoughts! Wild Card series discourse, which teams look good, which teams looked bad, which teams needed more pitching (exactly who you’re thinking).

Finally, playoff predictions turn into a rant on teams not retaining homegrown stars and what that does to fanbases...no idea how it ended up there. And a horror-adjacent movie minute, but it’s not scary this time!

