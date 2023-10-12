Mets Morning News: Francisco Lindor undergoes elbow surgery

Meet the Mets

In a surprising bit of news, Francisco Lindor underwent elbow surgery to remove a bone spur but he is expected to be ready for spring training.

The shortstop played the entire season with the injury and still managed to produce a 30/30 season.

Steve Cohen is still looking to build a casino near Citi Field to attract more people to the ballpark.

Cohen’s tenure as owner has been a bit tumultuous so far but he has no regrets about selling at the deadline.

With so many former Mets flourishing in the playoffs like Zack Wheeler, the Mets need to look internally about why they have a tough time identifying and retaining talent.

Around the National League East

The Braves fell apart in the third inning which doomed them against the Phillies.

Bryce Harper led the charge against Atlanta and after hitting a monstrous home run, he stared down Orlando Arcia who had some choice comments about Harper after Game 2.

The Marlins are looking to upgrade at shortstop this offseason and a former Met might be the answer to that position.

Around Major League Baseball

The Diamondbacks hit four home runs in one inning on their way to completing a sweep of the Dodgers.

The Astros are headed to the ALCS to face off against the Rangers.

Max Scherzer is hoping to be back for Texas and continues to throw in order to be ready when the rosters for the Championship series get announced.

The Twins activated Byron Buxton to replace Alex Kirilloff on their postseason roster.

Yankees ownership has to realize that their previous track record is no longer enough to get them back to where they want to be.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015 the Mets played the first playoff game in Citi Field history and blew out the Dodgers 13-7 punctuated by a mammoth home run by Yoenis Cespedes.