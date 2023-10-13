Mets Morning News: Alonso speculation, Braves elimination

Meet the Mets

Any deal between the Mets and Pete Alonso might need to wait until he hits free agency following the 2024 season.

MLB Trade Rumors published its offseason outlook for the Mets.

Mets owner Steve Cohen wants fans to be able to enjoy Willets Point before and after games.

Todd Zeile will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on November 11, and Jay Horwitz will be introducing him.

Around the National League East

The Phillies eliminated the Braves with a win in Game 4 last night.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the ALCS and NLCS.

Rangers outfielder Evan Carter was relatively unknown when Texas picked him in the second round of the draft in 2020.

When the season began, it didn’t seem like Justin Verlander would be leading the Astros to yet another ALCS, but here we are.

Speaking of the Astros, the team has once again managed to advance—during a postseason that has seen other top seeds get eliminated.

With the Dodgers having been eliminated, Clayton Kershaw will yet again have to decide whether to keep pitching or retire.

Jay Jaffe breaks down the Dodgers’ early exit from the playoffs.

Sonny Gray is open to returning to the Twins and says money isn’t the only thing that matters to him as he hits free agency.

Ryan Pressly was excellent in his appearances against the Twins—his former team—in the ALDS.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The Mets have fared poorly in playoff games that fell on October 13.