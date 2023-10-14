Meet the Mets

Should the Mets consider a reunion with Seth Lugo after the former relief ace pitched effectively as a starter in 2023?

Around the National League East

Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus examined how the Phillies pitching staff was able to stifle a historically dangerous Braves offense.

While many want to point to the playoff format to justify how the Braves have suffered early playoff exits in back-to-back seasons, it’s possible that the team just needs to change.

Kyle Wright has undergone surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder, an injury which should sideline him for the entire 2024 season.

Around Major League Baseball

The upcoming ALCS will be the first postseason battle between two Texas-based teams.

Each of the potential World Series match-ups have some interesting potential storylines attached to them.

Max Scherzer has declared himself ready to go for the ALCS after missing the past month due to injury.

The Brewers have already taken a major hit to their 2024 squad, as Brandon Woodruff will miss most or all of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Robert Manfred discussed a number of topics in a brief interview, including the playoff format and the stadium situations for the Rays and Athletics.

Signing Shohei Ohtani may be just one thing the Dodgers need to do to change the narrative about their October success (or lack thereof).

Jayson Stark of The Athletic argued that we should focus more on the teams that have achieved postseason success rather than complaining about the format which sees other teams go home early.

FanGraphs explored the apparently widening gap in performance between pitchers and hitters in the playoffs.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco reviewed Ronny Mauricio’s 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets secured crucial victories against their World Series opponents on this date in both 1969 and 1973.