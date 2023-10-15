Mets Morning News: Predicting the Mets’ 2024 payroll, ALCS begins

Meet the Mets

Tim Britton of The Athletic took a look at what the 2024 Mets may look like at different payrolls.

Around the National League East

Mike Petriello of MLB.com broke down the matchup between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies position-by-position.

Since the Phillies beat the Braves in four games instead of five, their three best pitchers will be lined up nicely for the NLCS—all on extra rest. But they will now have to decide who to use as a fourth pitcher against the Diamondbacks with Taijuan Walker and Christopher Sanchez among the possibilities.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulous conducted Atlanta’s end-of-season press conference on Friday, discussing Brian Snitker (who will return next season), the starting rotation, his offseason plans, and more.

The Nationals have hired Brad Ciolek as their new senior director of amateur scouting. Ciolek will work under another new scouting director Danny Haas, who he worked with in the Orioles front office from 2012-2019.

Around Major League Baseball

The pitching matchups have been finalized for the first two games of the ALCS, with Justin Verlander facing off against Jordan Montgomery in Game 1 and Framber Valdez taking on Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2.

The Rangers are optimistic that Max Scherzer will be able to pitch in the ALCS, but Jon Gray (forearm strain) will likely be used out of the bullpen if he is activated rather than as a starter.

Will Leitch of MLB.com reviews three storylines that will shape Game 1 of the ALCS.

He also did a power ranking of the teams remaining in the postseason with the Phillies coming in on top.

Tommy Pham is donating to the National Keratoconus Foundation for every homer he hits during the postseason to help others dealing with the same eye condition he has.

Star NPB closer Yuki Matsui has exercised his international free agent rights, meaning he can be signed by an MLB team (without a posting fee) if he wants.

The Rays announced a series of internal promotions and role changes within their front office on Friday. Blake Butera will become the new senior director of player development.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco reviewed Daniel Vogelbach’s rough 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

On October 15, 1986, the Mets punched their ticket to the World Series, defeating the Astros in a legendary 16-inning affair at the Astrodome.