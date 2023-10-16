From Complex To Queens, Episode 246: Team of the Year

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

John Brown’s failed raid on the Harper’s Ferry arsenal took place on this date back in 1859, and a letter that he wrote in jail after being captured is the topic of Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, the guys offer some thoughts on the second week of Arizona Fall League Baseball.

After that, Steve, Lukas, Ken and Thomas discuss their Mets Minor League Team of the Year.

