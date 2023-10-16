Mets Morning News: Some Mets are winning

Meet the Mets

In the Arizona Fall League, Kevin Parada followed up a bummer of a strikeout with a homer off the batter’s eye.

After leaving the Mets, Zack Wheeler has gone on to have a few more good half seasons in Philadelphia.

Around the National League East

Four decades after playing as teammates in A-ball, Torey Lovullo and Rob Thomson are managing against each other in the NLCS.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks start that championship series at 8:00 Eastern tonight on TBS.

Around Major League Baseball

In game one of the ALCS, Old Friend Justin Verlander gave up a pair of runs to the Rangers and that’s all it took for the junior Texas team to lock up their 2-0 over Houston.

Another Old Friend, Max Scherzer, will probably start game three or four of this series.

With the championship series already underway, it’s not too early to check some of the offseason’s key dates.

Two years removed from losing 110 games, you’d be well within your rights to ask how the hell the Diamondbacks are four wins from the World Series.

Alyssa Nakken formally interviewed for the vacant San Francisco Giants managerial post, becoming the first woman to ever interview for any major league manager job.

If Joey Votto plays baseball next year, it may be with a team other than the Cincinnati Reds.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vas Drimalitis reviewed Francisco Lindor’s 2023 and quite possibly the quietest 30-30 season in baseball history.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, the New York Mets won their first World Series.