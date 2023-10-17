Mets Morning News: Trevor May calls it a career

Meet the Mets

Danny Abriano outlined a five-step plan to make the Mets contenders in 2024.

Jared Diamond welcomed us to the American League Championships Series, presented by Steve Cohen

Ex-Met Trevor May announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Around the National League East

Behind three home runs, the Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 5-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Kyle Schwarber hit a first-pitch homer, which left the bat at 117.1 mph—the fourth-fastest postseason home run in the Statcast era (which started tracking this in 2015).

It was also Schwarber’s fourth leadoff homer in the postseason, moving him past Derek Jeter and Jimmy Rollins for the most all-time.

Bryce Harper also hit a birthday homer.

In somewhat surprising news, Kim Ng and the Marlins parted ways.

It appears Miami wanted to hire a president of baseball operations, who she would then have to report to.

Sources say Ng felt she was being stripped of her power and underappreciated with the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rangers scored four in a historic first inning and held on to top the Astros 5-4. They head back to Arlington with a 2-0 series lead.

Yordan Alvarez, who homered twice in the loss, has been dealing with a virus.

Alvarez set the record for most homers (12) by a Cuban-born player.

Jeff Passan explored why Jordan Montgomery finally bested Alvarez.

Ken Rosenthal explained how Montgomery finally validated Bruce Bochy’s trust.

Former Met Max Scherzer will start Game 3 for the Rangers.

The Red Sox have been granted permission to speak with Thad Levine.

This Date in Mets History

Robin Ventura gave us all the term ‘grand slam single’ on this date in 1999.