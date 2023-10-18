Mets Morning News: Phillies two games away from reaching World Series again

Meet the Mets

Francisco Lindor is a finalist for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award while Kodai Senga is a finalist for the NL Outstanding Rookie award.

Francisco Álvarez was nominated for the Luis Aparicio Award, which is the best Venezuelan player in the majors.

Tim Britton looks at how the Mets lineup fared throughout the course of the 2023 season.

Around the National League East

In Game 2 of the NLCS, the Phillies’ bats came alive once again as they beat the Diamondbacks 10-0 to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Phillies have shown that spending big can still buy a shot at the World Series.

Around Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the ALCS tonight and even he is unsure how it will go as it is his first start off the injured list.

The Diamondbacks were frustrated by the Phillies for a second straight night.

Evan Carter is a breakout star for the Rangers in this postseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Grace Carbone reviewed Eduardo Escobar’s brief 2023 campaign with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won Game 6 of the 2006 NLCS against the Cardinals on this date, as well as Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs in 2015.