Mets Morning News: Francisco Lindor named Gold Glove finalist

Meet the Mets

The Mets are still in the beginning stages of their managerial search but their next skipper will most likely be an external candidate.

One of the first names connected to their search is Toronto first base coach Mark Budzinski.

Craig Counsell seems to be their top choice but they have other options if Counsell goes elsewhere.

Francisco Lindor was the only Met to be named as a finalist for a Gold Glove.

Both Kodai Senga and Francisco Alvarez were named to MLB’s All-Rookie team.

Jacob deGrom addressed the rumors that he couldn’t wait to leave the Mets.

Todd Zeile was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.

Around the National League East

The Braves had three players nominated for the Gold Glove Award.

Kim Ng deserved better from the Marlins.

The Phillies had four players nominated for Gold Gloves.

Bryce Harper would love to represent the United States when baseball returns to the Olympics.

Lane Thomas was the only National nominated for a Gold Glove.

Around Major League Baseball

Nolan Arenado was not nominated for a Gold Glove which ended his streak of ten consecutive golden years.

The Diamondbacks named rookie Brandon Pfaadt their Game 3 starter as the series moves to Arizona.

Max Scherzer struggled for the Rangers and the Astros were able to take Game 3.

The Dodgers announced that manager Dave Roberts will be returning for the 2024 season despite their early exit from the playoffs.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, Billy Eppler’s resignation and the playoff drama between the Braves and Phillies were discussed.

Grace Carbone reviewed Tylor Megill’s disappointing season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006 Endy Chavez made a great catch and then nothing else happened in the rest of the game.