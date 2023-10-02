Mets Morning News: Goodbye’s too good a word

Meet the Mets

Folks, it’s over. Whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Buck Showalter broke the news that he will not be returning to the Mets for the 2024 season.

Steve Cohen will address the managerial situation and introduce new president David Stearns at noon today.

As Showalter went out to exchange lineup cards one last time, the Mets dugout emptied to give their manager his final ovation.

Looking at the 2023 team, it shouldn’t be a complete shock that Buck Showalter lost his job.

The regular season has ended, Future Manager Speculation Season has only just begun.

In 2023 the Mets brought 2.57 million total fans to Citi Field which is their highest attendance since the 2016 season.

Adam Ottavino didn’t sound as certain as he was earlier this year that he will take his 2024 player option.

With the game being rendered unnecessary, the Mets and Marlins unfinished game will not be completed and we can all pretend it was.

Around the National League East

On Post Clinch Day, the Marlins were very easily shut out by the Pirates in a 3-0 loss.

Luis Arraez became the first player in major league history to lead each league in batting average in consecutive years.

The 2023 Nationals refused to go down without a fight, coming out victorious in a 10-9 battle with the 104-win Braves.

Though they lost, the Braves tied the single season record for home runs with 307 and finished the year with an all-time high .501 team slugging.

Around Major League Baseball

It is officially playoff season, please acquaint yourself with the schedule and the series sponsors you will hate by next week.

Right before their final game, the Red Sox announced that two-time World Series champion and legend of the knuckleball Tim Wakefield had died from brain cancer at 57.

George Kirby pulled out a surprise knuckleball in a move that he later revealed was a tribute to Wakefield.

Corey Seager’s hitless day clinched the first American League batting title in Rays history for Yandy Diaz.

Miguel Cabrera played the final game of his Hall of Fame career, providing one final memory on defense rather than offense.

In that final moment, Miguel Cabrera was wielding the glove he borrowed from Spencer Torkelson.

In potentially his final game, Joey Votto was ejected in the second inning and provided a very Canadian apology after the game.

Zack Greinke walked off the mound at Kaufman Stadium for the 142nd and possibly last time in his 20-year career.

Tito Francona’s managing days may be over, but Francisco Lindor will carry what he learned in that Cleveland clubhouse for the rest of his career.

For the Yankees, 2023 is a season best confronted head-on rather than excused away.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, Mike Piazza played his final game as a New York Met.