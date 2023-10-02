Mets set to introduce David Stearns as president of baseball operations

The Mets are set to introduce David Stearns as the organizations’ first president of baseball operations at a press conference that begins at 12 PM EDT today. The introduction was already going to be pretty highly anticipated following the unofficial news that the Mets had hired Stearns for the role. With Buck Showalter delivering the news yesterday that he won’t return as manager next year and that the organization was going in a different direction, the event carries even more weight.

Having worked in various roles for other teams and for Major League Baseball itself, Stearns became the Brewers’ general manager at the age of 30 in 2015. Ahead of the 2019 season, he was promoted and became Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations.

Following the 2022 season, Stearns stepped down from that role, citing a need to take a break. While Mets owner Steve Cohen, who will be at the press conference today, couldn’t explicitly say that he wanted to hire Stearns for most of this season, the hiring was hardly a surprise when the news broke last month.

You can watch the press conference on SNY and its digital platforms.