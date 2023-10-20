Mets Morning News: ALCS and NLCS get more competitive

Meet the Mets

JT Schwartz is faring well in the Arizona Fall League.

Around the National League East

The Diamondbacks beat the Phillies in walk-off fashion in a low-scoring Game 3. That’s Arizona’s first win in the NLCS, and the Phillies now have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros blew out the Rangers in Game 4 to even to ALCS at 2-2.

Alden Gonzalez writes about the close bond between Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo.

The Hall of Fame announced an eight-person ballot for consideration by its Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, a list that includes four managers, two executives, and two umpires.

Former Mets pitching prospect Michael Fulmer had UCL revision surgery and will miss the 2024 season.

Jin Wong is leaving the Royals’ front office after 24 years with the organization.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, the Mets had a chance to win the World Series in Game 6 against the A’s. But Catfish Hunter was very slightly better than Tom Seaver that day, and the Mets lost the game.