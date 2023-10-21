Meet the Mets

The Mets have placed several players on outright waivers in order to clear up 40-man roster space for the offseason. We hardly knew thee, Anthony Kay.

The Mets briefly sought out Rangers associate manager Will Venable to interview for their manager opening, but he declined to be considered.

Do you like the Mets? Do you like the Rolling Stones? Well then do I have news for you.

Around the National League East

The Phillies fell behind early, came back to take the lead, and then fell behind once more as the Diamondbacks secured a crucial 6-5 victory to tie up the NLCS at two games apiece.

After hitting a home run last night, Kyle Schwarber now has more postseason home runs as a left-handed hitter than any batter in baseball history.

Might the Braves consider trading Marcell Ozuna this offseason?

The shake-up in the Miami Marlins’ front office continues, as the team’s director of amateur scouting has departed.

If you’ve been thinking about a career change, the Nationals have an exciting opportunity: apply to be one of the racing presidents.

Around Major League Baseball

José Altuve hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning to lead the Astros to a dramatic 5-4 Game 5 victory over the Rangers which has Houston one win away from yet another World Series appearance.

Altuve’s clutch home run is just one more signature moment of the Astros star’s legacy.

José Abreu has rebounded from a down season to make quite an impact this October.

FanGraphs wrote about both intentional walks in the postseason and the lack of stolen bases this October.

The Red Sox continue to search for a new leader of baseball operations; Kim Ng has declined to be considered for the job, but former Phillies and Giants manager Gabe Kapler has interviewed.

The Giants have asked the Red Sox for permission to interview Jason Varitek for their managerial position.

San Francisco is expected to be aggressive in pursuing Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason.

MLB.com listed the upcoming free agents who are most likely to receive qualifying offers.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets finished off a sweep of the Chicago Cubs to win the National League pennant on this date in 2015.