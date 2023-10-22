Mets Morning News: Ass in the Jackpot

Meet the Mets

Sam Blum of The Athletic gives us the article we’ve all been waiting for: the story behind the “ass in the jackpot” exchange between Terry Collins and Tom Hallion and the origin of the phrase.

Where will Craig Counsell end up next year? MLB Trade Rumors ran a poll that is split pretty evenly between the Mets and Brewers with “other” trailing far behind.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 last night to win Game 5 of the NLCS and take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Zack Wheeler pitched seven innings of one-run ball to lower his playoff ERA to 2.48, which is among the best marks in postseason history.

Around Major League Baseball

Buster Olney of ESPN a wrote about José Altuve leading the Astros to the brink of another World Series.

Bryan Abreu has been suspended for two games for hitting Adolis Garcia with a pitch, which sparked a benches-clearing incident in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday night. If he appeals, there will be a hearing within 48 hours and if the suspension is upheld, he would serve it during the postseason if the Astros are not eliminated.

Meanwhile, Lance McCullers Jr. and Matt Bush were both fined for their roles in the incident and are prohibited from sitting on the Astros bench for the remainder of the ALCS.

MLB Trade Rumors took a look at what each team would have to give up in order to sign a player who rejects a qualifying offer this offseason. As a team paying the CBT, the Mets have the stiffest penalty; they would have to give up $1MM in international bonus pool money, as well as two draft picks. And the compensatory pick the Mets would receive for losing a QO player would be after the fourth round of the draft.

The Giants invited Nick Hundley to interview for their manager position.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane took a look back at Starling Marte’s disappointing 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

The infamous incident between Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza took place on this date in 2000.