Mets Morning News: Gary Cohen named as Ford C. Frick award finalist

Meet the Mets

The sensational Gary Cohen was named as a finalist for the Ford C. Frick award which recognizes excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Mets are just one of the teams expected to interview Craig Counsell for manager.

Former GM Billy Eppler reportedly would have been fired had he not resigned earlier this month.

Mets radio broadcaster Pat McCarthy was recently hit by a car while jogging and needed to undergo surgery, but thankfully he is expected to be okay.

Around the National League East

The Braves signed reliever Pierce Johnson to a two-year deal worth $14.25 million with a club option for 2026.

With the Phillies season coming to an end, Philadelphia now has to make decisions on pending free agents Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins.

Around Major League Baseball

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced that he is planning to retire after a twenty-six year career as a skipper in the majors.

Zac Gallen will get the start Game 1 of the World Series for the Diamondbacks opposite Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers.

Sean Casey will not be returning as the Yankees hitting coach next season.

The Yankees and Padres have had preliminary talks regarding superstar Juan Soto.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets lost Game 5 of the World Series to make the Yankees the champions of New York.