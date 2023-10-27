Mets Morning News: World Series starts tonight, Mets discussing several hires

Meet the Mets

Jon Heyman writes that it’ll be tough for the Mets to get Craig Counsell out of Milwaukee.

The Mets have discussed hiring Dan Katrovitz away from the Cubs for a high-level role overseeing amateur scouting and player development.

The Mets launched their Latin American Hall of Fame and will induct coach and advisor Osvaldo José “Ozzie” Virgil Pichardo and Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan José Alicea at the team’s Dominican academy on November 8.

Mets radio broadcaster Pat McCarthy is recovering well after being hit by a car while out for run earlier this week.

If reading quotes from Tommy Pham about the Mets’ work ethic was your thing a few weeks ago, there’s more of that available now.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight asks its readers how they’ll remember the 2023 season. Remember when the Phillies were eliminated in Game 7? That was awesome.

Around Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer cited a cut on his thumb as part of the reason that he struggled in the ALCS.

Adolis García’s career is emblematic of the Rangers as a whole, writes Deesha Thosar.

There’s a battle for the top of the strike zone that’s been on full display in these playoffs, writes Eno Sarris, who also shared some additional data that shows decreased effectiveness of fastball ride.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wants Chris “Mad Dog’ Russo to stick to his promise that he’d retire on the spot if Arizona won the NLCS.

Speaking of managers, Buster Olney writes about Dusty Baker’s ability to connect many generations of baseball through his own career. Baker is retiring from managing but hasn’t decided what comes next.

There’s a massage therapist who has five World Series rings from his time working in baseball.

SABR announced the launch of a Sarah Langs Women in Baseball Analytics Scholarship.

The Athletic takes a look at the antitrust lawsuit from a couple of minor league teams that were eliminated from the affiliated system against Major League Baseball.

Matt Wise is leaving his job as the Angels’ pitching coach to be the White Sox’ bullpen coach.

This Date in Mets History

The ‘86 Mets won the World Series on this date in, well, 1986.