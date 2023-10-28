Meet the Mets

Rob Manfred offered some comments on the Billy Eppler investigation, as well as potential rule changes which could come in the future.

Former Met and Brewer Mark Canha discussed Craig Counsell and his potential fit in New York.

Tommy Pham believes work ethic was the difference between the Mets and the DIamondbacks this year.

Several former Mets will be taking part in the Baseball United All-Star Showcase next month in Dubai.

Around the National League East

There may be some frustration between Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and ownership as a result of Kim Ng being pushed out.

Charlie Morton may well be back in Atlanta in 2024, but the Braves could still use an extra starter for the top of their rotation.

Around Major League Baseball

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game, and then Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off homer in extra innings to cap off a wild Rangers win over the Diamondbacks in game one of the World Series.

MLB.com looked at how each of the World Series teams were built.

The Diamondbacks, despite having only won 84 games in the regular season, are a worthy World Series contender, argues Jeff Passan.

Bruce Bochy and former coach Tim Flannery discussed their relationship with each other as the former seeks to win another World Series without the latter.

The playoff format continues to be a heated point of discussion.

Russell Nua has been a part of five World Series-winning teams and you probably don’t even know who he is.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane reflected on how three former Mets wound up playing a part on the pennant-winning Diamondbacks team.

Brian Salvatore discussed the weird season of Omar Narváez.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets broke ground on Shea Stadium on this date in 1961.