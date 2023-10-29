Mets Morning News: Third base options and an unlikely prospect

Meet the Mets

Mets prospect Jordan Gerber participated in Major League Baseball’s Draft League in 2022, the first year the league used an amateur/professional hybrid format, after going undrafted last season trying to return from a serious car accident that left him with a concussion. He and Joe Joe Rodriguez both were signed by the Mets—the first two players to have their contracts purchased by a team.

Danny Abriano of SNY reviews the options the Mets have—both internal and external—at their disposal at third base for the 2024 season.

Around the National League East

MLB Trade Rumors published their offseason outlook for the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Diamondbacks evened up the World Series at one game apiece, defeating the Rangers 9-1 behind a gem from Merrill Kelly and a 16-hit performance from their offense. Ketel Marte hit a bases loaded single to plate two in the game, setting an MLB record for postseason hitting streak at 18 games.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN wrote about Adolis García’s emergence.

García’s walk-off homer was the fifth game in a row in which he has homered. According to Elias Sports Bureau, García is the fourth player in MLB history to hit a home run in five straight games in one postseason. As Mets fans recall, Daniel Murphy did it in six straight games in 2015.

On the Yankees, Jordan Montgomery got used to not being in the spotlight. But he is there now, writes Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

Corey Seager is usually a stoic, unassuming personality. Which is why it was all the more special to see him show his emotions after his home run on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks covered travel for all of their employees to Texas to see the first games of the World Series.

Youth student-athletes in baseball and softball attended the Game 2 of the World Series as guests of Major League Baseball.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, R.A. Dickey! May the Sun God be praised today.