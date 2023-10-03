Mets Morning News: Riding the roller coaster of disappointment and hope

Meet the Mets

The Mets organization introduced David Stearns as their first ever President of Baseball Operations. Stearns, who grew up a Mets fan, said it is meaningful to him that his kids will grow up to be Mets fans.

Stearns talked about growing up listening to Gary Cohen and Bob Murphy, and riding the “roller coaster of disappointment and hope” alongside other Mets fans. He also spoke about sneaking into games at Shea Stadium.

Stearns did not mince words about the team’s chances in 2024, stating, “We are in the biggest market in the country, we have plenty of resources, and so we’re going to aim to put together a competitive team next year that our fans can be excited about.” He expects the team to be a contender in 2024, and added that the goal is still to win a World Series, which he views as attainable.

Following Buck Showalter’s dismissal after two years at the helm, Stearns said he expects to cast a wide net to fill the open vacancy. Stearns does view the role as a true partnership, and someone who will work side-by-side with him and the baseball ops team.

Carlos Beltran is likely one of those candidates.

In a statement prior to the presser, Stearns said, “There is not an opportunity in baseball more meaningful to me than the chance to help lead this franchise. I grew up, in large part, at Shea. I lived and breathed Mets baseball and I’m thrilled I get to do that again.”

Stearns said he expects Pete Alonso to be the Mets’ Opening Day first baseman, adding, “The entire package weighs into it. Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse, and he is also homegrown. All of that matters.”

Alonso, as it turns out, took the Showalter news very hard and almost went to Cohen to address his displeasure.

Evan Drellich believes the sky-high expectations for Stearns’ tenure as POBO will be nearly impossible to meet.

Andrew Tredinnick outlines five big questions facing Stearns and the Mets.

David Lennon argues that Stearns is a must-win hire for New York’s revolving front office.

Stearns returns home in an effort to ‘stabilize’ the Mets, writes Abbey Mastracco.

Omar Minaya reflected on Sterns’ jersey from intern to his current role.

Jay Horwitz wished former Mets skipper Buck Showalter the best.

Steve Cohen did take some time to explain the Showalter firing before diving into Stearns’ introduction.

Edwin and Nashaly Díaz announced on Instagram that they are expecting their third child.

The Mets, as well as the Diamondbacks, are expected to be strong players for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The pitcher could get a contract north of $200 million.

Around the National League East

Rodney Ho named five celebrities who love the Braves, and why.

Six Atlanta players made the list of top 50 players in the playoffs.

Mark Feinsand broke down the series between the Phillies and the Marlins, position by position.

The Athletic previewed the series between the NL East foes.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB enjoyed its best year-over-year increase in attendance in 30 years.

MLB is going to adjust the pitch clock process, but not the rules, during the postseason.

The latest MLB Power Rankings look at how the current playoff teams stack up against one another.

Mike Axisa made five bold predictions for the 2023 MLB postseason.

Mark your calendars for the announcements of the MLB awards announcements, which begin on November 13 with the Rookie of the Year reveal.

The Red Sox honored Tim Wakefield on Sunday by wearing full uniforms—no hoodies or pullovers—as a tribute to someone who wore the Boston jersey with pride.

Phil Nevin won’t return as Angels’ skipper in 2024.

Adam McCalvy addressed Craig Counsell’s future with the Brewers, as Milwaukee’s skipper could be a possibility to lead the Mets in 2024 and beyond.

Brandon Woodruff will miss the NL Wild Card series for the Brewers.

The Rays have packed up Wander Franco’s locker and assigned it to Francisco Mejia.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

I recapped everything you might have missed from the David Stearns press conference.

Episode 244 of From Complex to Queens discussed the end of the 2023 minor league season.

This Date in Mets History

Todd Zeile hit a home run in his final career at-bat on this date in 2004. It also happened to be the last game in Expos history.