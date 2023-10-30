Mets Morning News: Homestretch

Meet the Mets

Former Met Keon Broxton and Former Future Met Jonathan Lucroy both give Brewers manager Craig Counsell their highest recommendation.

Consider yourself lucky there is no other Mets news. One day you will wish it was this quiet.

Around the National League East

Short of the Philly Phanatic, Bryce Harper is the most beloved man in or around Philadelphia.

Around Major League Baseball

If the Rangers are going to succeed during tonight’s game three, they need at least the Okay form of Max Scherzer.

If you’re wondering why Brandon Pfaadt is throwing fewer fastballs, it’s because he was fucking told to do so.

The players with the most 4-hit games in postseason history? Albert Pujols and Mets Legend Tommy Pham.

As people began to lament Pham’s removal before a chance to go five-for-five, he took to social media to say he wanted to be removed to grant Jace Peterson his first World Series at bat.

If he wasn’t motivated enough already, Pham now has a grudge to hold against Mike Maddux.

Folks, the Diamondbacks are bringing bunts back like you wouldn’t believe and they’re doing it very strongly.

Torii Hunter and Tim Salmon have reportedly made their way into the Angels’ managerial discussions.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, David Wright drove in four runs, leading the Mets to victory in the first ever World Series game at Citi Field.