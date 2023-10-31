Mets Morning News: Rangers snag Series lead

Meet the Mets

Today is Halloween, so enjoy this young Mets fan who dressed up as Mrs. Met, and Seaver the Dog who dressed up as the Cookie Monster.

Craig Counsell, a leading contender for the Mets’ managerial gig, is interviewing in Cleveland for their open job.

Counsell’s interest in the Mets is reportedly ‘serious’.

Jay Horwitz believes Gary Cohen is more than deserving of the Ford C. Frick Award.

Frank Howard, who served as interim manager during the 1983 campaign, passed away yesterday at the age of 87. The Mets’ organization mourned the passing of Howard.

The Mets have released minor leaguer Ryley Gilliam.

The Phillies could be a landing spot for Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Mark Bowman examined four questions surrounding the Atlnta

Ron Washington is reportedly interested in the Astros managerial vacancy.

In Game 3 of the World Series, the Rangers topped the Diamondbacks 3-1 to steal one on the road.

With the victory, Texas set a record with nine road wins in a single postseason. The Rangers are also a perfect 9-0 when they score first in the postseason.

Adolis García did exit the game in the eighth with left side tightness after taking an awkward swing. Texas is remaining optimistic.

Max Scherzer also exited yesterday’s game with a trainer after three innings and 36 pitches due to back tightness. The ex-Met says he won’t know the severity of the injury for a couple of days.

George W. Bush knew better than to talk to Scherzer when he was in the zone before Game 3 of the ALCS.

Hard to believe Mad Max was once a D’Backs prospect.

Mike Petriello explored how Brandon Pfaadt went from a 5.27 ERA to a World Series starting pitcher.

Jon Gray was originally slated to start Game 4 for the Rangers, but he was forced into emergency duty following Scherzer’s injury in Game 3. Now, the starters will be Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply for the Diamondbacks.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic had record-low viewership, even worse than that of the 2020 ‘bubble’ World Series.

Anthony Castrovince shared the baseball love story of Arizona GM Mike Hazen and his late wife Nicole.

Arizona wants to avoid a repeat of what happened ten years ago, when the Dodgers celebrated an NL West title with pure chaos in the Chase Field pool.

Aaron Judge is the winner of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. Judge also says he has spoken with Hal Steinbrenner about some offseason changes.

Mookie Betts was at the World Series yesterday and said, ‘I have to do better, no matter what.’ He also said some positive things about former teammate and current/forever scumbag Trevor Bauer.

Giants hurler Alex Cobb will have left hip labrum surgery and is expected to miss six months.

Nervous about seeing that curveball—you know the one—again in live action? Fear not, because Adam Wainwright shared his filed retirement papers, which list getting a puppy as the official reason for hanging it up.

Tom Seaver became the first pitcher to ever win the Cy Young award without 20 wins, doing so following a 19-win season on this date in 1973. The victory made him the third NL pitcher to win multiple awards, joining Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson.